Corning Cable Systems, part of Corning’s telecommunications segment, is a leading manufacturer of fibre optic communications system solutions for voice, data and video network applications worldwide.

We offer the broadest range of end-to-end fibre optic and shielded copper product solutions for customers' telecommunications networks. We put companies at the forefront of network innovation, pioneering many of the global products and solutions commonly used in state-of-the-art cabling systems.

Our commitment to total quality and superior customer satisfaction distinguishes us as a leader in the telecommunications industry.

Address

Leipziger Strasse 121

Berlin

Telephone: 30 5303 2321