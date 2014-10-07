This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Corvil provides Operational Performance Monitoring (OPM) for IT. The Corvil platform extracts real-time operational intelligence from wire data and uses this intelligence to analyse the performance of IT applications and services, detect and alert on events in real-time and export enriched data for business intelligence and risk management analysis.

Customers use Corvil to optimise and safeguard the operational performance of their business processes and services. The Corvil platform uniquely handles the demands of high-performance, low-latency and data intensive IT environments.

The company was founded in 2000 and operates from New York, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Dublin. For more information on Corvil please visit www.corvil.com.

