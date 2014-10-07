This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Cray builds innovative systems and solutions enabling researchers to meet existing and future simulation and analytics challenges. Leveraging years of experience developing the world’s most advanced supercomputers, Cray brings you a comprehensive portfolio of high performance computing, storage, and data analytics solutions delivering unrivaled performance, efficiency, and scalability.

Computing & Storage

Cray offers a range of supercomputing solutions geared to meet each customer’s unique need. Ranging from highly configurable and fast cluster systems to integrated, scalable and powerful supercomputers, Cray technologies address today’s critical computing challenges.

Cray is your trusted expert in complete and open storage solutions for big data and high performance computing. Cray helps you utilize the right storage, build on open systems, and get results faster with scalable solutions built on best-in-class storage systems — offering choice for flexibility and complete integration.

Big Data & Analytics

Cray technologies are built to solve big data problems. The YarcData® Urika® appliance was created to transform big data into meaningful information. The turnkey Cray® CS300™ cluster supercomputer for Hadoop provides performance to address the most demanding Hadoop requirements.

