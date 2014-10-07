This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

CSIT is a £30M innovation and knowledge centre based at Queen's University Belfast. With over 50 researcher staff in information and physical security, it is the UK’s largest academic related research centre in cyber security. CSIT brings together research specialists in complementary fields including data and network security systems, wireless enabled security systems and intelligent surveillance systems.

Research at CSIT targets the development of secure solutions to a number of particularly modern problems, including the protection of mobile phone networks, guaranteeing privacy over unsecure networks for connected healthcare and the creation of secure "corridors" for the seamless and rapid transit of people. CSIT has evolved from a number of well established, technology driven research clusters in signal, video, data, network and security processing systems at Queen’s University Belfast.

Address

Centre for Secure Information Technologies

(CSIT) ECIT Institute

Queens Road

Belfast

Telephone: 028 9097 1754

Email: info@ecit.qub.ac.uk

Twitter: http://twitter.com/CSIT_QUB