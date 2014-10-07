This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Cyberoam Technologies, a Sophos Company, is a global Network Security appliances provider, offering future-ready security solutions to physical and virtual networks in organizations with its Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) and Unified Threat Management (UTM) appliances. The virtual and hardware Cyberoam Central Console appliances offer Centralized Security Management options to organizations, while Cyberoam iView allows intelligent logging and reporting with one-of-their-kind, in-depth reports. Cyberoam has recently added next-generation management (NM) series of Cyberoam Central Console (CCC NM) appliances and next-generation reporting (NR) series of iView appliances, to its range of product offerings. Cyberoam offers comprehensive network, web & content, application and email security while providing secure remote access and data leakage prevention. Cyberoam is accredited with prestigious global standards and certifications like EAL4+, CheckMark UTM Level 5 Certification, ICSA Labs, IPv6 Gold logo, and is a member of the Virtual Private Network Consortium. For more information, please visit www.cyberoam.com

Address

Airport House Business Centre

Purley Way

Croydon

Surrey

Telephone: 07825 085 580

Email: ricky.knights@cyberoam.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cyberoam

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CyberoamSecures

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/cyberoam