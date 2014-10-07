This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Daisy is one of the UK’s fastest growing, independent providers of unified business communications.

Our extensive product portfolio means we offer a truly unified suite of communications services across data, voice, mobile, telephone systems and maintenance providing complete end to end solutions for all business communications needs.

Address

Daisy Group Plc

Daisy House

Lindred Road Business Park

Nelson

Telephone: 0845 450 4520