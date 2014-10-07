This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

We are really excited to let you know that Dataracks is launching their new security product for data centres in partnership with Emka.

Biometric Lock System for rack and site access

Come and see the Future of Security in Data Centres!

With a pedigree dating back to 1989, Dataracks is a leading manufacturer of 19-inch server racks and bespoke aisle containment.

Today, Dataracks is Europe’s only dedicated manufacturer of cabinets optimised for cooling efficiency.

Our customers range from the largest names in the industry to smaller operations, but all expect a wide range of standard products and a sophisticated design and manufacture service for bespoke requirements.

All Dataracks' products are designed and manufactured in our UK factory, and our innovative products – ranging from blanking panels and tile grommets through cabinets to complete cold aisles – can be retrofitted into a live environment.

The build quality and engineering of our products is of a very high standard, reflecting the important roles they play in safeguarding our customers' data. The latest products are designed to achieve the highest value ratings according to the latest EU guidelines on data centre efficiency.

As a quality supplier with a strong service ethos, we provide site surveys, design and installation, all as an integrated solution, yet at a competitive price.

Our customers recognise and value this.

We have a strong commitment to improving environmental performance:

•All our materials can be recycled or are biodegradable.

•The paint is solvent-free, the paint plant is modified to recycle water and the ovens have additional insulation to cut energy usage.

•Our procurement is biased towards material with recycled content.

•Products are delivered direct to the customer in our fleet of vehicles, and we can arrange to collect old cabinets for recycling.

Address

Stagwood House

Beach Road

Cottenham

Cambridgeshire

Telephone: +44 (0) 1954 252 800

Email: sales@dataracks.co.uk