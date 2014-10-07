This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



DataStax is behind Apache Cassandra, the massively scalable NoSQL database that powers businesses from Thomson Reuters, Netflix and eBay through to start-up organisations like SoundCloud, Spotify and Hailo. DataStax provides a production-ready version of Cassandra as well as services, support and training on how to get the most of the NoSQL platform.