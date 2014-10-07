Dedicated Micros/AD Network Video

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Dedicated Micros - part of AD Group – UK headquartered, global video surveillance specialists for 30 years - showcase their HD IP network video cameras together with recording and control solutions, all designed with a special network security management layer - “Closed IPTV”. This enables a completely redundant and secure IP network video architecture which is ideal for security, operational systems integration, process monitoring and health and safety in commercial, industrial, public and SME market sectors.

Address

1200 Daresbury Park

Daresbury

Warrington

Telephone: 0 845 600 9500

Email: marketing@ad-holdings.co.uk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dedicatedmicros