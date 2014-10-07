Dell Storage

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



For more than 27 years, Dell has empowered countries, communities, customers and people everywhere to use technology to achieve their goals. Through organic development and strategic acquisitions, Dell is reinventing the global storage market. Dell Fluid Data technology delivers 21st century solutions designed to address the unique challenges of virtualization and provide automated, optimized movement and management of data from the server to storage to the cloud. Dell Fluid Data solutions encompass a broad portfolio of storage systems, software and services architected to give customers the power to do more.

www.dellstorage.com

Address

One Dell Way

Round Rock, Texas

Telephone: 952 567 6581