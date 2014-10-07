This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

With powerful solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer, the Dell cloud client-computing portfolio offers end-to-end desktop virtualization solutions comprised of world-class products that span from the datacenter to the end user device. These products include:

•Industry-leading thin, zero and cloud desktop endpoint devices with advanced management

•Desktop virtualization and cloud software supporting desktops, laptops and next-generation mobile devices

•Fully pre-configured, pre-tested, and partner-verified desktop virtualization solutions that can vastly reduce implementation time and cost

•Leading data center products including servers, storage, and networking products

•Fixed and mobile device management services, either on-premises or from the cloud

This broad offering addresses a full range of cloud computing and desktop virtualization needs. By allowing organizations to embrace simple device management, enhance security, increase scalability and boost user productivity, Dell cloud client-computing helps any user access any app from any device.

