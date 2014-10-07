This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Digital Realty focuses on delivering customer driven data centre solutions by providing secure, reliable and cost effective facilities that meet each customer's unique data centre needs. Digital Realty's customers include domestic and international companies across multiple industry verticals ranging from information technology and Internet enterprises, to manufacturing and financial services. Digital Realty's 110 properties, excluding three properties held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, comprise approximately 21.2 million square feet as of October 26, 2012, including 2.2 million square feet of space held for redevelopment. Digital Realty's portfolio is located in 32 markets throughout Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. Additional information about Digital Realty is included in the Company Overview, which is available on the Investors page of Digital Realty's website at http://www.digitalrealty.com

Address

71 Fenchurch St.

London

71 Fenchurch St.

Telephone: +44 (0) 207 954 9186

Email: owilson@digitalrealty.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/drdatacenters

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/digitalrealtytrust

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-realty