This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



DNUK builds software and hardware storage solutions.

At IP Expo we will be launching our scalable InfiniBand based storage.

Stop by at our stand for a demo.

Address

DNUK

Unit 1 Kingston Mills

Manchester Road

Hyde

Telephone: 0161 366 6600

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zetavault

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zetavault