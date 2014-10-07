Dootrix Ltd

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Dootrix are a cutting edge software development start-up specialising in mobile. Despite being just 3 years old we have an incredible portfolio of blue chip and start-up customers. Projects range from the ‘Simpl’ app, which won at The Duke of York’s Pitch @ Palace event to Electronic Flight Case solutions for military pilots.

We are experts in mobility and mobile applications, working with a wide range of platforms including; iOS, Android, Windows Phone 8, Windows 8, Web, Linux, and Windows Embedded.

Honesty, transparency and accountability are the core values that underpin every one of our projects. Everything from the sales process through production and delivery is measured against our fundamental belief that business has a wider role to play in today’s society.

We put people first and choose to run ourselves in a democratic fashion. That means that the opinions of our customers and our staff matter, whether we are deciding how to approach a project, choosing which charities to support, or changing something about the way our business operates.

Address

Little Tapnage

Titchfield Lane

Wickham

Telephone:

02392 001 990

Email:

tim.edwards@dootrix.com

Twitter:

http://www.twitter.com/dootrix

Web:

http://www.dootrix.com