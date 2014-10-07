This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Draka Multimedia Solutions

As part of the Prysmian Group, the World’s largest cable manufacturer, Draka Multimedia Solutions specialises in everything related to cables for private communication networks. We produce and sell optical, coaxial and copper cables, millions of kilometres of single mode and multimode optical fibre along with a comprehensive range of connectivity solutions and support services.

Draka will be showcasing the UC CONNECT 25-year warrantied system in conjunction with Prysmian’s SIROCCO blown fibre solution. Also find out why component and link/channel 3rd party approval is critical to you, and the peace of mind UC CONNECT 3rd party approvals can deliver.

Whether you are a consultant, installer, system integrator, infrastructure manager or end client, with demand or interest for Enterprise, Datacentre or Industrial applications, we have a solution.

Draka MMS will be proudly exhibiting our UK and European manufactured UC400 Category 6 U/UTP High Density and patented UC500 Category 6a U/FTP cable designs which whilst increasing cable density within tray work, significantly decreasing installation time and cost. We will also be promoting our UC Fibre Optical Cable range including Bendbright XS (bend insensitive fibre).

If you are an installer you may wish to apply to be considered as a UC CONNECT Approved Installer, with a current promotion for eligible applicants via our Official Distributors Comtec, Dunasfern, Nimans and Precision Cables.

Product experts will be on hand to answer any questions you may have.

We look forward to welcoming you on our stand – D7

Address

Draka Comteq UK Limited

Crowther Industrial Estate

Crowther Road

Washington, Tyne & Wear

Email: uc-connect@prysmiangroup.com