DrayTek are a leading manufacturer of “business class” broadband and networking solutions that help consumers and businesses save money and improve efficiency by exploiting the full potential of the internet. The product range includes routers, firewalls, PBXs, IP Phones, switches and wireless access points.

DrayTek's products are ideally suited for organisations with small branches/offices such as retail stores, government offices and small businesses. Also DrayTek have a growing customer base of consumers that want the best in performance, security and protection for their family whilst using the Internet.

Critically acclaimed DrayTek have won numerous independent product accolades.

This year we feature our latest VDSL product range suitable for BT Infinity (FTTC) and management tools for large networks

Come and see this and more on our stand F12 at IP EXPO.

Address

Capital Business Park

Borehamwood

Herts

Telephone: 020 8381 5500

Email: info@draytek.co.uk