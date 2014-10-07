This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Drobo makes award-winning data storage products for Small and Medium Businesses and Individual professionals that provide an unprecedented combination of sophisticated data protection and management features, affordable capacity, and ease-of-use. Based on the patented and proven BeyondRAIDTM technology, Drobo's ability to deliver 'Big Storage in a Small Box' creates the best storage experience ever for small and medium businesses and hundreds of thousands of individual professionals worldwide, who use it to support their file backup and media archiving, server virtualisation, and email application needs. To learn more, visit http://www.drobo.com or follow us on Twitter @drobo.

Address

2460 North First Street

Suite 100

San Jose

Telephone: 00 44 8454 094 525