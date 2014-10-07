This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Druva provides integrated data protection and governance solutions for enterprise laptops, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Its product, inSync, empowers the mobile workforce with backup, IT-managed file sharing, DLP, and analytics. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, inSync is built with both IT needs and end-user experiences in mind.

Address

150 Mathilda Place

Suite 300

Telephone: +1 800-375-0160

Website: http://www.druva.com/