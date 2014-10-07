This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Visit the EACS stand to see Enterprise Mobility, Desktop Virtualisation and Mobile Workspace demonstrations showing how you can access apps, desktops, data and services from anywhere on a range of devices.

EACS has been providing Citrix solutions and services for over 18 years and is a former CRN Corporate & SME reseller of the year. EACS is a trusted provider of IT solutions and managed services to a wide range of UK organisations. Solutions include desktop & application delivery, storage & server virtualisation, control & collaboration and systems management. Services range from ad-hoc consultancy, support and training through to fully managed/hosted IT systems.

Accreditations include: Citrix Gold Solution Advisor, Microsoft Gold Management & Virtualisation Partner and NetApp Platinum Partner.

Address

7 Ramsay Court

Hinchingbrooke Business Park

Huntingdon

Cambridgeshire

Telephone: 0845 3379 146

Email: information@eacs.com