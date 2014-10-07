This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Ekahau is the high performance leader in Wi-Fi-based RTLS solutions and innovative Wi-Fi network planning and optimization tools. Ekahau’s solutions are being used in more than 300 hospitals around the world, as well as by manufacturing, retail and industrial companies, government agencies and the military. Ekahau partners include wireless software developers, leading system integrators and international OEM partners, who develop and market wireless enterprise applications. Ekahau is a U.S.-based corporation, with headquarters in Reston, Va., and other offices in Saratoga, Calif.; Helsinki, Finland; Tokyo; and Hong Kong. For more information about Ekahau, please visit www.ekahau.com.

Address

Ekahau

Hiilikatu 3

Helsinki

Telephone: +44 7835 411 841

Email: sales@ekahau.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ekahau

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ekahau