EMC Corporation is a global leader in enabling businesses and service providers to transform their operations and deliver IT as a service. Fundamental to this transformation is cloud computing. Through innovative products and services, EMC accelerates the journey to cloud computing, helping IT departments to store, manage, protect and analyze their most valuable asset — information — in a more agile, trusted and cost-efficient way.

Broad range of customers

EMC works with organisations around the world, in every industry, in the public and private sectors, and of every size, from start-ups to the Fortune Global 500. Our customers include banks and other financial services firms, manufacturers, healthcare and life sciences organisations, Internet service and telecommunications providers, airlines and transportation companies, educational institutions, and public-sector agencies. EMC also provides technology, products, and services to consumers in more than 100 countries.

Strong leadership record

Our differentiated value stems from our sustained and substantial investment in research and development, a cumulative investment of approximately $10.5 billion from 2003-2010. To strengthen our core business and extend our market to new areas, EMC has invested $14 billion in acquisitions over the same period and has integrated 36 technology companies since 2006 alone.

EMC is supported by thousands of technical R&D employees around the globe, the industry's broadest portfolio of systems, software, and services, our ability to create total integrated solutions, and our commitment to delivering the best Total Customer Experience in this or any industry.

We operate R&D centres in Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Ireland, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Russia, Singapore, and the U.S., and manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Ireland. We hold the most stringent quality management certification from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO 9001), and our manufacturing operations hold an MRP II Class A certification.

EMC ranks 152 in the Fortune 500 based on total consolidated revenue of $17 billion in 2010, the largest revenue year in EMC's 30+ year history.

Global presence

EMC employs approximately 48,500 people worldwide. We are represented by approximately 400 sales offices and scores of partners in more than 80 countries around the world. We have the world's largest sales and service force focused on information infrastructure, and we work closely with a global network of technology, outsourcing, systems integration, service, and distribution partners.

We are committed to acting in a socially and environmentally responsible manner and to being an attentive and thoughtful neighbour in our local and global communities. We are a publicly traded company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EMC, and are a component of the S&P 500 Index.

Find out more about EMC at www.emc.co.uk

Address

EMC Tower

Great West Road

Brentford

Middlesex

Telephone: +44(0) 870 608 7777