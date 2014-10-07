This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Emulex is the leader in converged networking solutions for the data center. Our Connectivity Continuum™ architecture provides intelligent networking services that transition today's infrastructure into tomorrow's unified network ecosystem. Emulex provides a single framework that intelligently connects every server, network and storage device within the data center. Through integrated partner solutions, Emulex provides its customers with industry leading business value, operational flexibility and strategic advantage. Emulex's portfolio of controller chips, adapters, blades and connectivity solutions are proven, tested and trusted by the world's largest and most demanding IT environments and are offered by the industry's leading enterprise OEMs.

Address

Trinity Court

Molly Millars Lane

Wokingham

Berkshire

Telephone: +44 (0)1189 778512