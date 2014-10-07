This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Encryptics is a pioneering provider of data protection services that takes a lifecycle approach to data management, security, and compliance. As a rapidly growing company, we focus on developing exceptional software, preparing for high-speed change, and leveraging our technology for future growth. Utilizing a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, Encryptics develops and delivers enterprise-wide data protection solutions that integrate seamlessly into most existing environments and secure data in any state—at device, in transit, in use, and at rest.

Encryptics’ patented data protection and Data Rights Management (DRM) platform provides true end-to-end encryption and data access controls to ensure that data remains secure over the course of its entire lifecycle. The company’s patented technology is designed to protect data across a wide variety of industries including financial services, medical, law enforcement, and retail as well as government agencies. For example, more than 80 confidential emails were secured by Encryptics® to protect the details of a highly-publicized case involving the Detroit Police Chief.

Encryptics’ cross-platform solutions—built on the Encryptics Data Protection API™—address common security gaps to help organizations in any industry reduce data loss without compromising workflow efficiency. The solution works across multiple platforms (Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android). With Encryptics, any data file format can be sent with confidence worldwide as a secure .SAFE file. The Encryptics portfolio includes its flagship product, Encryptics for Email™, as well as the new Policy Based Protection. For more information, please visit www.encryptics.com and visit us at the CyberExpo at Stand AA14.

