This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Epaton is a Specialist in Next-Generation Storage Technologies. We offer truly independent advice on the best solutions available today, enabling your organisation to serve its information storage needs both now and in the future.

We blend the best of both on premise and cloud technologies and also offer the fastest storage solutions currently available. If you require Speed, Capacity, Cloud, Manageability and Value then Epaton are your ideal partner

Address

Albion Mills

Greengates

Bradford

Telephone: 03333111001

Email: sales@epaton.co.uk