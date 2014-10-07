This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Founded in 1992, ESET is a global provider of security software for enterprises and consumers, dedicated to helping the world fight against evolving computer threats. At ESET, we are dedicated to developing high-performing security solutions, detecting and disabling all known and emerging forms of malware without increasing IT management overhead or slowing systems down. Deployment, configuration and management across a range of platforms is simple irrespective of company size.

Our extensive line of solutions protects across all platforms from workstations and servers to mobile devices, helping our clients maintain maximum protection across all types of environments. The superior detection capabilities and low system requirements of our solutions have been, and continue to be, recognised by independent anti-malware testing organisations. Since testing began in 1998, ESET NOD32, our flagship product, is the only solution worldwide that has never missed a single “In the Wild” virus and holds the world record for VB100 Awards, receiving our 85th award in July 2014.

Our corporate product range includes; Endpoint Security (Windows, Mac, Linux, Mobile Security), File Server Security (Windows, Linux, Dell Storage), Mail Server Security (Microsoft Exchange, Linux, BSD, Solaris, Kerio Connect), Gateway Security (Kerio Control, Linux, BSD, Solaris) Two-Factor Authentication and DESlock+ Encryption. Remotely manage ESET products accross your entire network with ESET Remote Administrator.

Address

ESET

Sovereign House

242 Charminster Road

Bournemouth

Telephone: 0845 838 0832

Email: sales@eset.co.uk

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/eset-uk?trk=hb_tab_compy_id_1024458