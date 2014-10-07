This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Esna’s unified communication and collaboration solutions seamlessly integrate live communication services like messaging, presence, click-to-dial and mobility with Google Apps. Esna’s solutions enable people to easily access and manage voice, email and fax messages right within Gmail and on mobile devices. With Esna there is no need for a new phone system or changes to your office hardware. Thousands of organizations across the globe have increased productivity, improved collaboration and reduced communication costs with Esna.

Address

30 West Beaver Creek

30 West Beaver Creek

Telephone: 9056953162

Email: sales@esna.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/poweredbyesnauc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnifiedCommunications

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/esna-technologies