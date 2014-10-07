This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



More than 43,000 companies rely on EVault cloud-connected backup and recovery services. Delivered by a network of data recovery experts and using the very best cloud-connected technology, EVault backup solutions seamlessly integrate on-premise and online backup data protection for fast, local data access and ensured cloud disaster recovery. Optimised for distributed environments and backed by an ironclad cloud, EVault technology also powers the offerings of cloud services providers, data centres, telcos, ISVs, and many others. Founded in 1997 EVault is a Seagate company.

Address

EVault

120 Bridge Road

Chertsey

Surrey

Telephone: 01932 445 370

Email: EMEA@evault.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/EVault/166870243331542?v=app_4949752878

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/evault-a-seagate-company