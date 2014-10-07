This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Excel is a world-class premium end-to-end infrastructure solution designed, manufactured, supported and delivered without compromise.

Excel is driven by a team of industry experts, ensuring the latest innovation and manufacturing capabilities are implemented to surpass quality and performance standards, technical compliance and excellence.

Excel structured cabling products constitute a solution where performance and ease of installation are pre-requisites. With an emphasis on compatibility and standards compliance 'from cable to cabinet', reliability and product availability, Excel is the complete trusted solution.

This year Excel maintained its 3rd place position in the UK copper structured cabling market, as reported in the BSRIA 2012 UK Market Report and also increased its market share to 15%. Excel also won the Network Computing ‘Cabling Supplier of the Year’ for a second year running.

Excel runs its partner programme which requires organisations to undertake a commitment to continued training and attendance at bi-annual events. This commitment to training allows official cabling partners to issue a 25 year product and application warranty.

Excel has invested in third party verification programmes with laboratories such as Delta, 3P and ETL. These third party verifications are an independent tick in the box, verifying either a product or set of products compliance with a particular standard.

Excel is currently sold in 62 countries worldwide.

The Excel stand, number B45, will incorporate products from across the portfolio. Our team of experts will be on hand to answer any questions and demonstrate how the Excel product range can fulfil your requirements.

Address

Excel House

Junction Six Industrial Park

Electric Avenue

Birmingham

Telephone: 0800 75 75 65

Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/ExcelNetworking

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/excel-networking-solutions