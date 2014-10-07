This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Founded in 2002, Exponential-e is one of the few Cloud technology enablers with a Layer 2, Virtual Private LAN Service (VPLS) network. The business-only network is used to deliver managed services including cloud, connectivity and unified communications. As one of the UK’s most innovative technology companies, Exponential-e designed the first ever VPLS network in Europe and brought to market the first web-based bandwidth management service.

Its powerful 100GigE next generation infrastructure means that once connected, customers gain access to their own private cloud of business services. Today, Exponential-e employs over 200 staff and works with over 1500 blue chip corporate clients from industries including Media, Technology, Finance, Public Sector, Insurance, Leisure and Professional Services.

The company has an extensive channel programme with over 300 channel partners including Carriers, Systems Integrators, Referral Partners and Value Added Resellers.

The company holds a number of awards including the Times Tech Track 100 in 2008, 2009 and 2010. In 2013 it was listed 80th on the Investec Real Business Hot100 list of the UK’s most profitable privately owned businesses. Its cloud portfolio was recognised in the 2013 Eurocloud awards for best Public Sector Cloud case study. The company also holds Dun & Bradstreet’s coveted No.1 credit status. www.exponential-e.com Twitter: @exponential_e

Address

100 Leman Street

London

Telephone: +44 (0)845 470 4001

Email: info@exponential-e.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Exponential_e

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/29666