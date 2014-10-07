This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Extreme Networks is a technology leader in high-performance Ethernet providing scalable network solutions that solve the most complex problems of today’s connectivity for enterprises and service providers, from the mobile edge for wireless users to servers in the data center core. Using technologies such as Gigabit Ethernet to 100 Gigabit Ethernet switching, Software Defined Networking (SDN) with OpenFlow and OpenStack, to Quality of Service and integrated security, the company provides optimized Ethernet infrastructure for virtualization, cloud networking, and mobility. Based in Santa Clara, CA, Extreme Networks has more than 6,000 customers in more than 50 countries.

Address

Crosby House

Meadowbank

Furlong Road

Bourne End

Telephone: +44(0) 1628 552400

Website: http://extremenetworks.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/extremenetworks

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/extremenetworks