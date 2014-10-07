This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



As the global leader in Application Delivery Networking, F5 makes the connected world run better. In fact, you’ve probably relied on F5 products dozens of times today and didn’t even know it. F5 helps organisations meet the demands that come with the relentless growth of voice, data, and video traffic, mobile workers, and applications—in the data centre and the cloud.

Address

Chertsey Gate West

43-47 London Street

Chertsey

Surrey

Telephone: +44 (0)1932 582 000

Email: ukinfo@f5.com

Website: http://www.f5.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/F5NetworksEMEA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/f5networksinc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/f5-networks