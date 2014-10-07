This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

FireBrick design and manufacture sophisticated, highly flexible network products with a field-tested record for reliability and security.

The company was created using the combined expertise of Watchfront Ltd and Andrews & Arnold Ltd. By pooling their combined experience in hardware and software development, user interface design and manufacturing, FireBrick produce products of outstanding quality, reliability and performance.

Having sold their first firewall in 1998, FireBrick have gone on to sell thousands more, worldwide, and have built a reputation for delivering high-performance network appliances that are dependable, capable and cost-effective.

FireBricks are built in the UK and are easy to integrate into existing company networks. There are now a range of different models from 100Mb/s router/firewall (FB2500) for small offices to gigabit DSL backhaul termination boxes for internet providers. The FB2500 and FB2700 are available in different bundles to suite every need, and can be quickly upgraded. Should you ever need assistance, expert support is just a phone call or email away.

Address

FireBrick

Enterprise Court

Downmill Road

Bracknell

Telephone: 01344 400 500

Email: support@FireBrick.co.uk

Website: http://www.firebrick.co.uk