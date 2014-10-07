This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Flexiant Limited is a software and services company, providing cloud infrastructure software for hosting providers.

Our flagship product, Extility, launched in March 2010, is the culmination of many years of development of a hosting-centered utility computing platform. Uniquely amongst its peers, we have a heritage in the hosting industry stretching back to 1997. Our public cloud, FlexiScale launched in 2007, is Europe’s first cloud platform and operates on the Extility technology. Extility enables end users to purchase computing services on an automated hosting infrastructure, flexing their requirements up and down on demand on a pay per use basis.

Address

Flexiant Limited

Geddes House

Kirkton North Rd

Livingston

Telephone: 0870 050 0080