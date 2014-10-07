FlyingBinary Limited

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



FlyingBinary is a web science company which implements the latest technologies to provide game changing business results in a number of verticals across the globe. The company has been awarded all 5 G-Cloud Framework agreements for all of its Big Data platforms and Analytics Services by H M Government. A recent inclusion as a data innovator for a number of the smart city initiatives signals the next steps for our company and the Internet of Things which will transform all our daily lives.

Address

98 Brackley Square

Woodford Green

Telephone: 077 899 668 02

Email: hello@flyingbinary.com

Website: http://www.flyingbinary.com/