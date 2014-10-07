This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Force10 Networks is the global technology leader that data centre, service provider and enterprise customers rely on when the network is their business.

During IP EXPO, Force10 Networks is showcasing Open Cloud Networking (OCN). With OCN, we return the power to you, the customer giving you maximum choice, to have complete architectural freedom and to experience uncompromised price/performance.

It’s simple and based on the three principle ingredients to address data centres of all shapes and sizes - Open Architectures, Open Automation and Open Ecosystems.

Come to our stand and discover the future with Force10’s Open Cloud Networking

Address

Force10 Networks

Abbey Business Centre

Abbey House 450 Bath Road

Longford Heathrow

Telephone: +44 (0) 208 757 8802