This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



With vShape from Fujitsu, state-of-the-art technology from world-leading companies is already built in. Straight out-of-the-box, fully virtualised, enterprise-class IT architecture for everybody without the hassle of designing, integrating and testing it yourself.

Come and see why vShape is different.

http://www.fujitsu.com/uk/

Address

Fujitsu

22 Baker Street

London

Telephone: +44 (0) 870 242 7998

Email: Askfujitsu@uk.fujitsu.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fujitsu_uk

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fujitsuuk

LinkedIn: YOU TUBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/FujitsuUK