G3 Telecommunications PLC

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Our specialist skills are in demand across the entire IT supply chain. Even the largest and most respected systems integrators are reliant on our authoritative knowledge and the technical competence necessary to plan and execute challenging converged communication projects. In the UK and beyond, G3 brings together knowledge, technology and a passion for what we do to make us provider of choice for end-to-end business communication systems. By staying in front we can put our customers first.

Address

Harling House

47-51 Great Suffolk Street

London

Telephone: 020 7075 1467

Email: louise.rogers@g3comms.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/g3comms