This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.
About GreenBytes, Inc.
GreenBytes, Inc. is a provider of cloud-scale IO-Offload solutions that enable organizations to reliably and cost-effectively meet VDI performance requirements using their existing architecture. Designed for high availability (HA), high-intensity virtualization environments, GreenBytes solutions are purpose-built to enable rapid and affordable virtualization adoption. GreenBytes was founded in 2007 and is based in Ashaway, Rhode Island, USA. For more information, visit: www.getgreenbytes.com.
Address
GreenBytes, Inc.
15 Gray Lane
Hopkinton Industrial Park
Telephone: +1 401 315 5580
Email: info@getgreenbytes.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GetGreenBytes
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreenBytes
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/483536?trk=tyah