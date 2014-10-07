This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



About Guidance Software, Inc.

Guidance Software is recognized worldwide as the industry leader in endpoint investigation solutions for security incident response and forensic analysis. Its EnCase® Enterprise platform, deployed on an estimated 20 million endpoints, is used by more than 65 percent of the Fortune 100 and more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500, and numerous government agencies, to conduct digital investigations of servers, laptops, desktops and mobile devices. Built on the EnCase Enterprise platform are market-leading cyber security and electronic discovery solutions, EnCase® Cybersecurity, EnCase® Analytics, and EnCase® eDiscovery. They empower organizations to conduct speedy and thorough security incident response, reveal previously hidden advanced persistent threats or malicious insider activity, perform sensitive data discovery for compliance purposes, and respond to litigation discovery requests. For more information about Guidance Software, visit www.encase.com.

Address

Thames Central

5th Floor

Hatfield Road

Slough

Telephone: +44 (0)1753 552252

Twitter: https://twitter.com/encase

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/guidancesoftware