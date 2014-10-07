This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

HANDD Business Solutions is the VAD for Tectia Corporation in the UK, Middle East, Singapore, and Malaysia. HANDD also manages the Tectia Competency Centres across these regions. HANDD works with the reseller channel in each of the local markets, building awareness for Tectia solutions and working to develop the competencies of local resellers.

HANDD has extensive experience and significant success partnering with major MFT vendors, providing the best solutions for the largest public and private sector companies across Europe.

HANDD's mission is to deliver operational excellence and meet or exceed our commitments to our customers by working with the best solution providers. We see our partnership with Tectia as an important step towards being the acknowledged leader and preferred partner in helping our clients succeed in the world's rapidly evolving communications market.

Tectia security solutions provide the fastest track to real-time information security. Tectia solutions help customers secure, automate, manage and share real-time information in most environments, with little or no modification their existing infrastructure and no disruption to business.

Tectia's suite of information security solutions addresses four main areas of business and are named accordingly: Secure, Automate and Manage.

Tectia solutions ensure business continuity and efficiency by:

•Securing real-time business information

•Automating all manual processes and minimizing human error to help reduce costs

•Managing business information security with full control and visibility for administrators

•Sharing real-time information with trusted parties in the easiest way possible

Address

HANDD Business Solutions

26 Horseshoe Park

Pangbourne

Reading

Telephone: 845 643 4063