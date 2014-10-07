This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



HellermannTyton is an established leader in the design, development and manufacture of innovative network infrastructure solutions. HellermannTyton offers a broad range of quality and high performance structured cabling products including RapidNet, the unique world leading pre-terminated system.

With the addition of high density MTP and Category 6 cassettes to the range, RapidNet offers full end to end solutions in both copper and fibre. Available in all copper and fibre variants, RapidNet delivers the right solution for your project .

RapidNet offers reduced installation times, faster investment to revenue stream, added security and less waste compared to other field terminated systems.

Address

Cornwell Business Park

Salthouse Road

Brackmills

Northampton

Telephone: 01604 706 633

Email: sales@htdata.co.uk

Twitter: http://twitter.com/HTData

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hellermanntyton-data-ltd