iPhone 6 Plus is slowly catching up with iPhone 6 sales

Despite being out of stock across many outlets – and with the maximum three to four week delay still listed on all variants at the Apple store – the iPhone 6 Plus is picking up some speed and making gains on the iPhone 6 when it comes to overall sales.

According to a couple of mobile phone metrics companies, Mixpanel and Fiksu (via Computerword), the iPhone phablet has improved in terms of the ratio sold against the 4.7in iPhone 6.

Mixpanel observed that the iPhone 6 represented 6.02 per cent of all iPhone handsets out there, with the Plus model accounting for 1.34 per cent – or a ratio of 4.5:1 iPhone 6 models to iPhone 6 Plus. That has improved considerably from a fortnight ago, when the ratio was 6.8:1.

Fiksu observed an even stronger 3.9:1 ratio, which means that overall, the iPhone 6 Plus accounts for close to 20 per cent of new iPhone 6 models. That statistic is likely to keep increasing as the handset stock comes through and we see greater availability.

The iPhone 6 Plus has certainly been well received by many critics, with the feeling for some being that it's a stronger buy than the base model for a number of reasons (including a much better display, image stabilisation for the camera, and the fact that it doesn't feel overly cumbersome in terms of a phablet).