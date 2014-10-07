This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

KPN International - Global Services

KPN International delivers a wide range of data and IP services to large, internationally operating organisations. We provide over 700 customers with intelligent solutions and guaranteed international broadband connections by means of an extensive glass-fiber network and strategic partnerships. Our capabilities encompass a comprehensive range of services:

Compute Solutions

Intelligent Network Solutions

Enterprise Voice & Video Solutions

Smart Unified Communication & Collaboration Cloud

Mobility Solutions

Networking Solutions

Security Solutions

Business Continuity

Professional Services.

KPN International - Service Assurance

A focused and responsive approach is provided to clients from initial consultation through to the on-going service management of the deployed solution. Our success is built upon building close relationships with our customers. In-country account and service management teams have been set up to build trust throughout the lifecycle of the solution.



Engagement Process

We engage with clients to understand their specific business objectives mapping key IT projects and associated dependencies. This ensures that the solutions we propose are fit for purpose and provide the anticipated Return-On-Investment and value for money.

Using an eco-system of best-of-breed partners and technologies KPN International customises its services to create solutions that control cost, facilitate business growth and mitigate risk.

Address

4th Floor, Regina House

1 Queen Street

Telephone: +44 (0)203 451 4242

Email: paul.burnett@kpn.com

Website: http://www.kpn-international.com/