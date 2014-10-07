This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Lacoon Mobile Security protects the world’s leading organizations from advanced mobile threats. Lacoon Mobile Security empowers the new mobile enterprise to embrace all types of mobile devices and applications while protecting their resources from cyber-espionage and cyber-crime. By utilizing an on device and network based defense-in-depth strategy, our Mobile Fortress solution uniquely assesses mobile risks and enables enterprises to detect and eliminate all types of emerging, targeted and zero-day mobile attacks.

Address

350 Rhode Island Street, South Tower, Suite 220, San Francisco

Telephone: +972-54-5-441726

Email: sales@lacoon.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LacoonSecurity

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/lacoon-mobile-security