Lancope, Inc. is a leading provider of network visibility and security intelligence to defend businesses against today’s top threats. By collecting and analyzing NetFlow, IPFIX and other types of flow data, Lancope’s StealthWatch® System helps organisations to quickly detect a wide range of attacks from APTs and DDoS to zero-day malware and insider threats.

The StealthWatch System is an integral component of Cisco’s Cyber Threat Defense Solution and provides real-time visibility across distributed networks, including mobile, identity and application awareness.

At Cyber Security Expo, Lancope will be showcasing the latest version of the StealthWatch System which has been designed to accelerate incident response, improve forensic investigations and reduce business risk. The StealthWatch security capabilities are continuously enhanced with threat intelligence from the StealthWatch Labs research team.

To learn more and to see the solution, come along to the "Network Visibility for Effective Cyber Threat Defence" session on Thursday 9th October at 2.20pm in the Network Monitoring Theatre.

Alternatively, visit Lancope at stand B23 for a tailored demonstration or go to www.lancope.com for more details.

Address

88 Wood Street

London

Telephone: 07901 550625

Email: nrix@lancope.com