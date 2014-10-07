This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) is a global leader of secure communication technologies that simplify

access and communication with and between virtually any electronic device. Our smart M2M solutions

enable sharing data between devices and applications to empower businesses to make better decisions

based on real-time information, and gain a competitive advantage by generating new revenue streams,improving productivity and increasing efficiency and profitability. Easy to integrate and deploy,Lantronix products remotely and securely connect electronic equipment via networks and the Internet.Founded in 1989, Lantronix products have applications in every industry, including medical, security,industrial and building automation, transportation, retail, POS, financial, government, consumer electronics, and IT/data center. The Company's headquarters are located in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Address

167 Technology Dr.

Telephone: 949-453-3990

Email: marketing@lantronix.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lantronix

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix