This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Leadtek Research Inc.

Leadtek drives innovation to fundamentally change the way people use and deploy computers by developing technology and solutions that deliver a true, uncompromised PC user experience over IP networks.

The concept is simple, bridging a true PC or workstation computing experience over the network. However, to do it right, the technology is extremely complex. This technology is the first of its kind, and represents the beginning of a new evolution of massively consolidated data center-based computing.

"As organizations think about their virtualization strategies from the datacenter to the desktop, they want to partner with a trusted IT adviser to help them design, deploy and implement the right solution. A comprehensive datacenter solution combining WinFast VP200 P and VMware View gives our customers an easy-to-deploy virtualization solution that provides outstanding flexibility, efficiency, security and reliability for managing end-to-end, from the desktops to the datacenter. And when coupled with Leadtek services specifically designed to help companies with the virtualization process, Leadtek is clearly the vendor of choice for companies interested in proven virtualization products and strategies." said KS Lu, CEO at Leadtek.

Address

Leadtek Research Inc.

18F,No.166, Jian Yi Rd., Chung Ho disti, New Taipe City,

Telephone: +886 2 8258 5600