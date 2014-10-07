This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.
Level 3
At the core of an increasingly networked world, Level 3 Communications (NASDAQ: LVLT) is a premier international provider of fiber-based communications services. We are a proven carrier for enterprise, wholesale, government and content customers, who rely on Level 3 to deliver advanced solutions with an industry-leading combination of efficiency and quality. We own and operate one of the world’s most scalable, end-to-end networks to connect our customers with a robust portfolio of metro and long-haul services, including transport, data, Internet, content delivery and voice. Learn why Level 3 is the trusted provider for the largest users of bandwidth: www.level3.com.
Address
10 Fleet Place
London
Telephone: 01256 732365
Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/Level3
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/level3