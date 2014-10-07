This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



LogRhythm is the largest and fastest growing independent security intelligence company in the world. The company’s patented and award-winning Security Intelligence Platform, unifying SIEM, log management, network forensics, host forensics and advanced security analytics, empowers organizations around the globe to detect and respond to breaches and the most sophisticated cyber threats of today, faster and with greater accuracy than ever before. LogRhythm also provides unparalleled compliance automation and assurance as well as IT intelligence to Global 2000 organizations, government agencies and mid-sized businesses worldwide.

LogRhythm has been consistently recognized as a market leader, including being positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s SIEM Magic Quadrant report for three years running, being named a “Champion” in Info-Tech Research Group’s 2014-15 SIEM Vendor Landscape report, being ranked Best-in-Class (No. 1) in DCIG’s 2014-15 SIEM Appliance Buyer’s Guide, and receiving Frost & Sullivan’s SIEM Global Market Penetration Leadership Award. It has also been named a Top Workplace by the Denver Post. LogRhythm is headquartered in Boulder, Colo., with operations throughout North and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region

See more at: http://www.logrhythm.com/

Address

Siena Court

The Broadway

Maidenhead

Berkshire

Telephone: 44 (0)1628 509 070

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LogRhythm

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/83851?trk=tyah