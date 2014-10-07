This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Lyatiss is a software company specializing in network virtualization for the Cloud.

Lyatiss delivers a network-centric cloud solution, CloudWeaver, for virtual infrastructure control.Our model-based approach enables intelligent orchestration of the network with other resources to meet application performance goals. CloudWeaver adds value to industry-leading cloud layers, hypervisors and network virtualization technologies such as VxLAN and OpenFlow. We enable enterprises, online companies and service providers to dynamically deploy efficient and flexible networks of virtual resources. Lyatiss was founded by award winning researchers from the French Institute for Research in Computer Science (INRIA), who were involved in the early days of the grid, the cloud and network virtualization, and has offices in San Francisco, California and Lyon, France.

Address

39 rue du Mail

Lyon

69004

France

Telephone: +33 482 910 061